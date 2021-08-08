HSSC constable recruitment exam 2021 cancelled, five held with answer keys

Even before the thousands of aspirants for the post of constable of the Haryana Police reach their homes after appearing in the recruitment exam, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission has cancelled the exam amid the reports of leak of answer keys.

However, the commission did not disclose the reasons behind the cancellation of the exams scheduled for August 7 and 8 but it is learnt that the solved copies of the recruitment exam were viral on the social media since morning.

“It is notified for the information of all the candidates that the written examination for the post of Male Constable Cat no 01 against advertisement 04/2020, examination which was held on August 7 (morning and Evening shifts) and scheduled for the August 8 (Morning and evening shifts) is hereby cancelled”, reads a notice issued by secretary Haryana Staff Selection Commission.





However, the reason for the cancellation was not disclosed in the notice but it said that and fresh schedule will be issued later.

The development has come as a setback to thousands of unemployed youths of the state who were preparing for the exam for the past couple of months.

"I had to travel to Yamunanagar to appear in the exam and when I was returning from the examination centre I came to know that the exam was cancelled. This was very painful for not only me for thousands of unemployed youths”, said an aspirant Ankit Kumar of Kurukshetra.

Another aspirant Vivek Kumar of Sonepat said, “My exam was scheduled in the first shift on Sunday at Karnal and I have come here one day before at m relative’s house but now I came to know that the exam is cancelled and I have to return back”,

Five held in Kaithal

The crime investigation agency of the Kaithal police claimed to have arrested five people for allegedly possessing solved question papers near an examination centre in Kaithal. The Kaithal police was tight lipped over the issue and did not confirm whether they managed to leak the question papers.

Kaithal SP Lokender Singh did not respond to the phone calls and text messages but late evening his office released a press note confirming the arrest of five people.

As per the press note the CIA I of the Kaithal police have arrested five people on suspicion of leaking the question paper of a written exam for the post of constable of Haryana police. Total two FIRs have been registered under various sections of the IPC at the city police station and the investigation is being done by the police in the said case.

The police officials associated with the investigation said that two FIRs have been registered and as per the first FIR among the accused two are the aspirants Shashikant and Satish were having the answer keys on a ₹10 and ₹200 currency notes. Sahshikant was arrested but Satish managed to flee.

As per the second FIR the police have also arrested four people namely Sandeep, Gautam, Naveen and Ramesh from Pehowa chowk and they were allegedly having answer keys of around 98 questions. Even, they were also having contact numbers and admit cards of aspirants of the exam in their mobile phones.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has slammed the Haryana government for the failure of conducting the exam. He said that the government was playing with the sentiments of unemployed youths and it should have come forward to clear the air on how the solved copies of the question papers were shared on the social media. He said that the chief minister and deputy chief minister should take responsibility of it.