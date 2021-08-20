Home / Education / Employment News / HSSC Haryana Police Commando admit card 2021: How to download hall ticket
Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card and PMT/PST schedule for the recruitment examination 2021 of the post of male constable (Commando Wing).(HT file)
HSSC Haryana Police Commando admit card 2021: How to download hall ticket

  HSSC Haryana Police Commando admit card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card and PMT/PST schedule for the recruitment examination 2021 of the post of male constable (Commando Wing).
HSSC Haryana Police Commando admit card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card and PMT/PST schedule for the recruitment examination 2021 of the post of male constable (Commando Wing). Candidates who have applied for the HSSC male constable (Commando Wing) -2021 recruitment examination will be able to download admit card from the official website of HSSC at www.hssc.gov.in.

The PMT/PST examination 2021 for the post of HSSC male constable (Commando Wing) is scheduled to be held from August 21 to 26 at Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula (Entry from Gate No. 2). The examination will be conducted in three shifts.

Direct link to download PMT/PST schedule of the the HSSC male constable (Commando Wing)-2021 exam

Direct link to download HSSC male constable (Commando Wing)-2021 exam admit card

How to download HSSC male constable exam admit card:

Visit the official website of HSSC

Key in your credentials and log in

The admit card for HSSC recruitment exam will appear on the display screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

