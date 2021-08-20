HSSC Haryana Police Commando admit card 2021: How to download hall ticket

HSSC Haryana Police Commando admit card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card and PMT/PST schedule for the recruitment examination 2021 of the post of male constable (Commando Wing). Candidates who have applied for the HSSC male constable (Commando Wing) -2021 recruitment examination will be able to download admit card from the official website of HSSC at www.hssc.gov.in.

The PMT/PST examination 2021 for the post of HSSC male constable (Commando Wing) is scheduled to be held from August 21 to 26 at Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula (Entry from Gate No. 2). The examination will be conducted in three shifts.

