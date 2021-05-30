IAF AFCAT 2021: Online applications for 334 posts begin on June 1

Indian Air Force has invited applications for courses commencing in July 2022. The application process will begin on June 1, 2021, and the last date to apply is June 30.

The applications are invited for grant of Short Service Commission(SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission in Ground Duty ( Technical and Non-Technical) Branches.

Applications are also invited for grant of PC/ SSC for NCC special entry Scheme (for flying Branch) and for Meteorology entry. Interested candidates can apply at the official website.

A total of 334 vacancies has been notified out of which 96 SSC vacancies are in the flying branch, 137 PC/SSC vacancies are in Ground Duty Technical Branch, 73 PC/SSC vacancies in Ground Duty non Technical branch and 28 PC/SSC vacancies in Meteorology branch.

For NCC special entry 10 percent of seats out of CDSE vacancies are for PC and 10 Percent seats out of AFCAT vacancies for SSC.

Age Limit

Flying Branch: Candidates age should be between 20 to 24 years as of July 1, 2022

The upper age limit for the candidate holding a valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable for up to 26 years.

Ground Duty ( Technical / Non-Technical) Branches: Candidates age should be between 20 to 26 years as on July 1, 2022.

AFCAT examination fee: Candidates applying for AFCAT have to pay ₹250 as the examination fee.

Candidates registering for NCC special entry and Meteorology are exempted from the examination fee payment.

Note: Detailed application is available on website carerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in.