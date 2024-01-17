Indian Air Force has started the registration process for IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 on January 17, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of IAF Agniveer at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Registration begins, link here

The last date to apply is till February 6, 2024. The online examination will be conducted from March 17, 2024, onwards.

Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination to apply for the post. Candidates should be born between January 2, 2004 to July 2, 2007 to apply for the same.

Direct link to apply for IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IAF Agniveer at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can register yourself.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee of Rs. 550/- plus GST is to be paid online by the candidate while registering for the online examination. The payment can be made by Debit Cards/ Credit Cards/Internet Banking through payment gateway. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IAF.