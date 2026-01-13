IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027: Registration begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, direct link to apply here

Indian Air Force has started the registration process for IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027. Candidates who want to apply for the Agniveervayu posts can find the direct link through the official website of IAF at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The last date to apply is February 1, 2026. The online exam will be held on March 30 and 31, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates should have passed Intermediate/ 10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from Education Boards recognised by the Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. The complete educational qualification details can be checked on Detailed Notification available here.

Candidates born between 01 January 2006 and 01 July 2009 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply.

Selection Process The selection process comprises of Phase I and II written test and Phase 3 medical exam.

The online test will be an objective type, and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for the English paper.

The total duration of other subjects is 45 minutes, and the question paper shall comprise English as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

For Science and other science subjects, the exam duration is for 8 minutes and shall comprise Physics, Mathematics and English as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).