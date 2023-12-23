IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 226 posts begins today, apply at mha.gov.in

Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau, MHA, IB has invited applications for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade II/ Technical Recruitment 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 226 posts in the organization. IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 226 posts begins today

The registration process begins today, December 23 and will end on January 12, 2024. The last date for submission of the application fee is January 16, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Computer Science & Information Technology: 79 posts

Electronics & Communication: 147 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have achieved qualifying cut-off marks in GATE 2021 or 2022 or 2023 in Electronics & Communication (GATE code: EC) or Computer Science & Information Technology (GATE code: CS) along with:

B.E or B.Tech in the fields of: Electronics or Electronics & Tele-communication or Electronics & Communication or Electrical & Electronics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Science & Engineering; from a Government recognized University/College/Institute. Or II. Master’s Degree in Science with Electronics or Physics with Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Computer Science; or Master’s Degree in Computer Applications; from a Government recognized University / College / Institute.

The age limit should be between 18 to 27 years of age as on January 12, 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of GATE score. Candidates (10 times the number of vacancies) who have achieved qualifying cut-off marks in GATE 2021 or 2022 or 2023, to be shortlisted and called directly for the Interview. The interview is aimed to assess the candidate’s traits on two parameters i.e. Subject knowledge in relevant fields & Communication skills. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of candidates’ combined marks obtained in GATE examination as well as in Interview.

Examination Fees

The examination fees is ₹100/- for all candidates and ₹100/- in addition to Recruitment Processing Charges for male candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories. Payment can be made online via SBI EPAY LITE through Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, UPI, SBI challan etc.

