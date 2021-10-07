IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application process begins today, direct link here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection have started the application process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 from October 7 onwards. Candidates who have not applied earlier can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 27, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill over 7800 Clerk posts in various banks across the country. The prelims examination will be conducted in December 2021 and the result will be announced either in December 2021 or January 2022. The main examination will be conducted on January/ February 2022 and provisional allotment will be done in April 2022.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduation degree in any discipline from a University recognized by the government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The minimum age limit should be 20 years and the maximum age limit should be 28 years of age.

The application fees is ₹175/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM category and ₹850/- for all other candidates. The payment of fees should be made through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.