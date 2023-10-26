News / Education / Employment News / IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 out at ibps.in, here’s direct link to download

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 out at ibps.in, here’s direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 26, 2023 06:47 PM IST

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the link given here.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 on October 26, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can download the admit card through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 out at ibps.in, here’s direct link to download
IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 out at ibps.in, here’s direct link to download

The admit card will be available on the website from October 26 to November 5, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The online main examination will be conducted in November 2023. A total of 225 marks questions will be asked. The exam time duration is for 3 hours 30 minutes. There will be penalty for wrong answers marks in the objective tests. A total of .25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Direct link to download IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive of IBPS PO/MT 2023 will fill a total of 3049 Probationary Officer vacancies at participating banks. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out