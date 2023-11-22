ICG CGEPT 2024 exam date & exam city out at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, link here

Indian Coast Guard has released ICG CGEPT 2024 exam date & exam city. Candidates who have registered themselves for ICG (CGEPT) - 01/2024 can check the exam date and the exam city through the official website of ICG at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. ICG CGEPT 2024 exam date & exam city out, link here

As per the official website, the Exam Date and name of Exam City for ICG (CGEPT) - 01/2024 is available in your login. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 72 to 48hrs prior to date of exam.

ICG CGEPT 2024: How to check exam city and exam date

To check the details, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICG at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Click on ICG CGEPT 2024 exam date & exam city link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your exam date and exam city will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The stage I examination will be conducted in CBT mode. The question paper will be objective type with four options. The candidate has to choose the correct option. There is no negative marking for wrong answers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICG.