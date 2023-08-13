Home / Education / Employment News / ICMR-NIRTH announces Technical Assistant, Technician, Lab Attendant vacancies

ICMR-NIRTH announces Technical Assistant, Technician, Lab Attendant vacancies

Aug 13, 2023 10:53 AM IST

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts up to August 2 on nirth.res.in.

The National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH) Jabalpur under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced 52 vacancies of Technical Assistant, Technician and Laboratory Attendant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts up to August 21 through the link given under the vacancies section on nirth.res.in.

ICMR-NIRTH Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technical Assistant, Technician, Lab Attendant vacancies (nirth.res.in)

Vacancy details:

Technical Assistant: 23 vacancies.

Technician-I: 17 vacancies.

Laboratory Attendant-I: 12 vacancies.

The application fee for this recruitment drive is 300. SC, ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Women candidates and ExServiceman are exempted from paying the application fee.

Age limit and eligibility criteria are different for each post. Candidates can refer to the notification for details.

Selection for the posts of Technical Assistant, Technician – 1 and Laboratory Attendant – 1 will be through a Computer Based Test. The final merit list will be prepared out of 100 marks (95 marks for CBT/written test and 5 marks for experience after obtaining essential qualification).

Qualifying marks in the Computer Based Test or written examination will be 50 per cent for UR/OBC candidates and 40 per cent for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

