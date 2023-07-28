Home / Education / Employment News / ICSI CSEET July 2023 Session registration begins at icsi.edu, apply till Oct 15

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 28, 2023 02:07 PM IST

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the online registration process for CSEET November 2023 exams.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has begun the online registration process for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2023 exams. Interested candidates can register online through the official website at icsi.edu. Candidates can register for the November 2023 CSEET till October 15.

Candidates who have successfully completed the senior secondary (10+2) exam or an equivalent examination are eligible to apply for the examination. The CSEET November 2023 exam is expected to take place on November 4, 2023.

ICSI CSEET November 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

Next, click on the Latest@ICSI—Students

Click on CSEET November 2023 registration link

Register and proceed with the application process

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

