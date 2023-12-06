IDBI Bank SCO Recruitment 2024: Registration for 86 posts begins on December 9 at idbibank.in

IDBI Bank has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IDBI at idbibank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 86 posts in the organization. IDBI Bank SCO Recruitment 2024: Registration for 86 posts begins on December 9

The registration process will begin on December 9 and will end on December 25, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Audit-Information System (IS): 4 posts

Fraud Risk Management: 9 posts

Risk Management: 8 posts

Corporate Credit/ Retail Banking (including Retail Credit): 56 posts

Infrastructure Management Department (IMD) – Premises: 5 posts

Security: 4 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form. The venue, time and date for selection process will be informed to the shortlisted candidates through notification on Bank’s website and/or call letter through Registered Email/SMS.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000/- for General, EWS and OBC category and ₹200/- for SC/ST category. Payment can be made using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.