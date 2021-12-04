Home / Education / Employment News / IGNOU Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 posts on ignou.ac.in
employment news

IGNOU Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 posts on ignou.ac.in

IGNOU to recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. 
IGNOU Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 posts on ignou.ac.in
IGNOU Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 posts on ignou.ac.in
Published on Dec 04, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty and Director posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply online is till January 5, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 44 posts in the organization. 

Appointment of teaching posts will be done in various Schools of Studies, and academic post of Director in the Electronic Media Production Centre, at the IGNOU. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Professor: 21 Posts
  • Associate Professor: 20 Posts
  • Assistant Professor: 3 Posts
  • Director: 1 Post 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here

Other Details

Candidates can apply online can send the hard copy of the printout of application submitted online along with self-attested copies of necessary certificates/ documents should reach the Director, Academic Coordination Division, Indira Gandhi National Open University, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068 on or before January 15, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou sarkari naukri
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out