close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / IIT Kanpur Placements 2023: 485 jobs offered on day 1

IIT Kanpur Placements 2023: 485 jobs offered on day 1

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 04, 2023 05:50 PM IST

Top recruiters on day 1 include Microsoft, Navi, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, and Deutsche Bank.

A total of 485 job offers have been made to students of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) on day 1, phase 1 of the 2023 campus placements, the institute informed through a press release. In total, 428 students have secured coveted positions through a combination of campus placements and pre-placement offers (PPOs) so far this year, it said.

IIT Kanpur placements 2023: 485 job offers on day 1 (File Photo)
IIT Kanpur placements 2023: 485 job offers on day 1 (File Photo)

“Notably, 216 students have surpassed traditional hiring methods, securing PPOs from both national and international companies. Another impressive feat is the recognition of 12 students receiving enticing international job offers.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Top recruiters on day 1 include Microsoft, Navi, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, and Deutsche Bank.

Talking about the achievement on day 1, Institute director Prof S Ganesh, said, "The Institute takes immense pride in its steadfast commitment to providing high-quality education and forging pathways to successful career opportunities for its students.”

“As we progress, IIT Kanpur remains dedicated to nurturing excellence and cultivating an environment that empowers our students to excel in their chosen fields. On behalf of the Institute I extend my best wishes to all those who have secured jobs and those who are appearing for placements in coming days! All the Best!”

Prof Raju Kumar Gupta, Chairperson, Students Placement Office, IITK said, "We extend heartfelt congratulations to all students who have secured placements, including those with exceptional offers, and express our sincere gratitude to the participating companies for their unwavering support in shaping the future of our bright and talented individuals."

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out