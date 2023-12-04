IIT Kanpur Placements 2023: 485 jobs offered on day 1

A total of 485 job offers have been made to students of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) on day 1, phase 1 of the 2023 campus placements, the institute informed through a press release. In total, 428 students have secured coveted positions through a combination of campus placements and pre-placement offers (PPOs) so far this year, it said. IIT Kanpur placements 2023: 485 job offers on day 1 (File Photo)

“Notably, 216 students have surpassed traditional hiring methods, securing PPOs from both national and international companies. Another impressive feat is the recognition of 12 students receiving enticing international job offers.”

Top recruiters on day 1 include Microsoft, Navi, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, and Deutsche Bank.

Talking about the achievement on day 1, Institute director Prof S Ganesh, said, "The Institute takes immense pride in its steadfast commitment to providing high-quality education and forging pathways to successful career opportunities for its students.”

“As we progress, IIT Kanpur remains dedicated to nurturing excellence and cultivating an environment that empowers our students to excel in their chosen fields. On behalf of the Institute I extend my best wishes to all those who have secured jobs and those who are appearing for placements in coming days! All the Best!”

Prof Raju Kumar Gupta, Chairperson, Students Placement Office, IITK said, "We extend heartfelt congratulations to all students who have secured placements, including those with exceptional offers, and express our sincere gratitude to the participating companies for their unwavering support in shaping the future of our bright and talented individuals."