IIT Madras Recruitment 2021: Apply for 92 vacancies by 5.30pm today

The application process to fill 92 vacancies of Junior Assistant, Junior Technician, and other posts ends on August 23 at 5:30 pm. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of IIT Madras at recruit.iitm.ac.in

IT Madras recruitment 2021 vacancy details: Out of 92 vacancies, 3 vacancies are each for the post of staff nurse, Assistant Security officer. 10 vacancies are for the post of Junior Superintendent, 1 vacancy are each for the post of Junior Engineer and Junior Technician ( Telephones ). 30 vacancies are for the post of Junior assistant and 34 vacancies are for the post of Junior Technician, 6 vacancies are for the post of Junior Technician ( Maintenance ) and 4 vacancies are for the post of Junior Library Technician.

IIT Madras recruitment 2021 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹300 as application fee. The application fee is exempted from the candidates of SC/ST/PWD/ category and women candidates.

Here is the direct link to apply for various vacancies in IIT Madras

IIT Madras recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of IIT Madras recruitment at recruit.iitm.ac.in

On the homepage click on the Apply Online tab

Click on the link that reads, ‘Create a new account ‘

Fill the application form

Upload all the relevant documents

Submit the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference