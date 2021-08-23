IIT Madras Recruitment 2021: Apply for 92 vacancies by 5.30pm today
- IIT Madras recruitment: Last date to apply for 92 vacancies for Junior Assistant, Junior Technician, and other posts
The application process to fill 92 vacancies of Junior Assistant, Junior Technician, and other posts ends on August 23 at 5:30 pm. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of IIT Madras at recruit.iitm.ac.in
IT Madras recruitment 2021 vacancy details: Out of 92 vacancies, 3 vacancies are each for the post of staff nurse, Assistant Security officer. 10 vacancies are for the post of Junior Superintendent, 1 vacancy are each for the post of Junior Engineer and Junior Technician ( Telephones ). 30 vacancies are for the post of Junior assistant and 34 vacancies are for the post of Junior Technician, 6 vacancies are for the post of Junior Technician ( Maintenance ) and 4 vacancies are for the post of Junior Library Technician.
IIT Madras recruitment 2021 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹300 as application fee. The application fee is exempted from the candidates of SC/ST/PWD/ category and women candidates.
Here is the direct link to apply for various vacancies in IIT Madras
IIT Madras recruitment 2021: How to apply
Visit the official website of IIT Madras recruitment at recruit.iitm.ac.in
On the homepage click on the Apply Online tab
Click on the link that reads, ‘Create a new account ‘
Fill the application form
Upload all the relevant documents
Submit the application form
Pay the application fee
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference