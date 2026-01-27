Income Tax Recruitment 2026: Apply for 97 Steno, Tax Assistant and MTS posts, details here

Income Tax has invited applications for Steno, Tax Assistant and MTS posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Income Tax at incometazmumbai.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is January 30, 2026.

This recruitment drive will fill up 97 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. Stenographer Grade II: 12 posts

2. Tax Assistant: 47 posts

3. Multi-Tasking Staff: 38 posts

Eligibility Criteria 1. Stenographer: Candidates should be 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognised Board or University.

2. Tax Assistant: A degree of a recognised University or equivalent qualification.

3. Multi Tasking Staff: Matriculation or equivalent pass.

Selection Process Meritorious sportsperson will be selected as per the order of preference contained in the Department of Personnel and Training. The first preference will be for those candidates who have represented the country in an International Competition with the clearance of the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The complete selection criteria can be checked here.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹200/-. The fee is to be paid through online mode only and proof of the payment needs to be furnished with the application.