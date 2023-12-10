India Exim Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply for 15 MTs and Manager posts from Dec 13

India Exim Bank has notified vacancies for Management Trainees and Manager posts. The application process will commence on December 13 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 1, 2024. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.eximbankindia.in. India Exim Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply for 15 MTs and Manager posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The online examination will be conducted tentatively in January 2024 and the interview will be conducted tentatively in February 2024.

India Exim Bank Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 15 vacancies of which 12 vacancies are for the post of Management Trainee (MT) and 3 vacancies are for the post of managers.

India Exim Bank Recruitment 2023 age limit: For the post of manager the maximum age is 37 years for Scheduled Tribe and 35 years for the other Backward class ( Non Creamy Layer).

For the post of Management Trainee, the maximum age is 33 years for Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Cast candidates and for Other Backward class (Non-Creamy Layer) the maximum age is 31 years.

The eligibility criteria, educational qualifications and other details will be available on the notification available on the official website at www.eximbankindia.in.