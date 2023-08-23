India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, no exam needed

Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications will close the online application window for 30,041 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) vacancies at India Post today, August 23. Interested and eligible candidates can participate in this recruitment drive by submitting their forms on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. After this, a window to edit these forms will be provided from August 24 to 26. India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Candidates who had registered for GDS recruitment previously in 2023 can apply directly. Fresh candidates have to first register themselves and then apply online.

The 30,041 notified vacancies of GDS are divided into three posts: Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch postmaster, Dak Sevak.

Candidates who are at least 18 years and not more than 40 years old can apply for these posts. Age relaxation is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Candidates who have passed Class 10 with Mathematics and English as compulsory or elective subjects can apply for these posts. They should have studied in the local language at least up to secondary level.

In addition, they are required to have knowledge of computer, cycling and adequate means of livelihood.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a system generated merit list. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10 to a percentage to the accuracy of four decimals.

The application fee of India Post GDS recruitment 2023 is ₹100. All female applicants, SC /ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants are exempted from paying the fee.

