Indian Army has invited applications for Short Service Commission course. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Join Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 381 posts in the organization. Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 381 posts

The registration process was started on January 23 and will end on February 21, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

SSC(Tech) Men: 350 posts

SSC(Tech) Women: 29 posts

Widows of Defence Personnel: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

SSC (Tech): Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of Engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engineering Degree Examination along with marksheets of all semesters/years by October 1, 2024.

Widows of Defence Personnel: Graduation in any Discipline for Non Tech, B.E. / B. Tech in any Engineering stream for Tech.

Age Limit

For SSC(Tech)- 63 Men and SSCW(Tech)- 34 Women: 20 to 27 years as on 01 Oct 2024 (Candidates born between 02 Oct 1997 and 01 Oct 2004, both days inclusive).

For Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only. SSCW (Non Tech) [Non UPSC] and SSCW(Tech): A maximum of 35 years of age as on 01 Oct 2024.

Training

Selected candidates will be detailed for training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit (engineering stream-wise) upto the number of available vacancies and subject to meeting all eligibility criteria. The duration of training is for 49 weeks.

