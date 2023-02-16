Indian Bank Recruitment 2023: Appy for 203 SO posts at indianbank.in, get link

Indian Bank has begun the application process for 203 Specialist Officer posts today, February 16. The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at indianbank.in.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 203 vacancies of Specialist Officer posts.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be based on the Shortlisting of applications followed by an interview or a Written / Online Test followed by an Interview.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2023 application fee: All other applicants should pay a fee of ₹850, while applicants from the SC/ST/PWBD categories must pay a fee of ₹175 each.

Direct link to apply

Indian Bank SO 2023 posts: Know how to apply

Visit the official website www.indianbank.in

On the homepage, click on the Career tab

Click on “Click here for Registration under RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS 2023”

Register and fill out the application form

Pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference