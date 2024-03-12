Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Apply for 146 Specialist Officers posts till April 1

Indian Bank has invited applications for 146 Specialist officer posts. The applictaion process will commence on March 12, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is April 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.indianbank.in. Indian Bank invites applications for 146 Specialist Officer posts

Indian Bank Recruitment 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is ₹175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates. For all other candidates, the applictaion fee is ₹1000.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 146 Specialist Officers posts.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.indianbank.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS – 2024”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the link that reads, "Click here for New Registration"

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the fee and take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here for more details.