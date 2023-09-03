Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023: Registration for 350 posts begin on Sept 8 at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
Indian Coast Guard will recruit candidates for Navik posts. Eligible candidates can apply at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from candidates for Navik posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 350 posts in the organization.
The registration process will begin on September 8 and will close on September 22, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Navik(General Duty): 260 posts
- Navik (Domestic Branch): 30 posts
- Yantrik (Mechanical): 25 posts
- Yantrik (Electrical): 20 posts
- Yantrik (Electronics): 15 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.
The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 22 years of age. Candidates should be born between 01 May 2002 to 30 Apr 2006 (both dates inclusive) applying for post of Navik (DB), Navik (GD) and Yantrik.
Selection Process
The selection of candidate is based on All India order of merit based on their performance in Stage-I, II, III & IV meeting the laid down medical standards during medical examination and the number of vacancies available for the post.
Examination Fees
Candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 300/- through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Indian Coast Guard.
