Indian Coast Guard to recruit 300 Navik and Yantrik Posts, apply from Sept 8

Published on Sep 04, 2022 12:08 PM IST

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from male candidates for the 300 Navik and Yantrik posts.

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from male candidates for the 300 Navik and Yantrik posts. The application process will commence from September 8 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 22.Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Vacancy details:

Navik (General Duty): 225

Navik (Domestic Branch): 40

Yantrik (Mechnical): 16

Yantrik ( Electrical): 10

Yantrik ( Electronics): 9

Age Limit:

Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 22 years. The candidates should be born between May 1 2002 to May 5 2005.

Selection Process:

The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidate in various stages (I – V) of examination. Clearing of Stage I, II, III, IV and V is compulsory for recruitment in ICG. All candidates will be compulsorily subjected to biometric, photo identification and document verification during various stages of examination.

