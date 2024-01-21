Indian Oil recruiting for 473 Apprentice vacancies of various trades, link here

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is going to recruit for 473 Apprentice vacancies under various trades. Eligible candidates can apply for it on the official website, iocl.com. The application deadline is February 1. IOCL Recruitment: Apply for 473 Apprentice vacancies of various trades (Representational image)(HT file)

The trades include Mechanical, Electrical, T&I, Human Resource, Accounts/Finance and Data Entry Operator, among others. Eligibility criteria and required qualifications are different for each trade. Candidates can check the detailed notification for more information.

Notification and application link

Candidates who are at least 18 years old and not more than 24 years old as on January 12 can apply for these vacancies. Relaxation in the age limit will be given to reserved category candidates.

The duration of apprenticeship and training will be 12 months and the rate of stipend payable to apprentices per month will be as prescribed under Apprentices Act, 1961/1973 /Apprentices Rules 1992 (as amended) and Corporation's guidelines, IOCL said.

Selection of candidates will be done through a written test, containing objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQs).

There will be 100 questions in the written test and the total marks in the exam will be 100. Each question will be of 1 mark, with negative marking for wrong answers.

For further details, candidates can check the IOCL apprentice recruitment porta.