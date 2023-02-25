Home / Education / Employment News / IOCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 106 Executive posts from Feb 28

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 106 Executive posts from Feb 28

Published on Feb 25, 2023 01:35 PM IST

Indian Oil has notified 106 Executive vacancies on Fixed Term Contract basis.

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 106 Executive posts from Feb 28
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Oil has notified 106 Executive vacancies on Fixed Term Contract basis. The application process will commence on February 28 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 22. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at iocl.com.

The hard copy of the application form along with the supporting documents should reach: The Advertiser, Post Box No 3096, Head Post office, Lodhi Road, New Delhi 110003.

IOCL Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 106 vacancies of which 96 vacancies are for Mechnical Engineer/ Electrical Engineer/Civil Engineering/ Instrumental Engineering. 10 vacancies are for the post of Mechnical Engineering.

IOCL Recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates should possess B.E/B.Tech/Diploma in Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

IOCL Recruitment age limit: The upper age of the candidates for executive level 1 posts should be 35 years and for the executive level 2 posts the upper age should be 45 years.

iocl
