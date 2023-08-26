News / Education / Employment News / IOCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 490 apprentice posts at iocl.com till Sept 10

IOCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 490 apprentice posts at iocl.com till Sept 10

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 26, 2023 04:39 PM IST

IOCL invites applications for 490 apprentice posts. Apply online by September 10 at iocl.com.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for 490 apprentice posts. The application process is ongoing and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at iocl.com.

IOCL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 490 Technician, Trade Apprentices and Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice (Technical and Non – Technical at its Locations in States of India (Tamil Nadu& Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana.

IOCL recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 24 years.

Direct link to apply

IOCL apprentice recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

visit the website at www.iocl.com

Next, click on the Apprentice tab

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and print a copy for future reference.

Sign out