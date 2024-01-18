IOCL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 473 Apprentice posts till February 1

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited applictaion for the Apprentice posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is February 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at iocl.com. IOCL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 473 Apprentice vacancies(HT file)

IOCL Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 473 Apprentice posts.

IOCL Recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum is 18 years and the maximum is 24 years as on January 12, 2024.

IOCL Recruitment 2024 selection process: The selection process would consist of a Written Test. The Written Test shall be of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs‟s) consisting of 4 options with one correct option. The candidate has to choose the correct option. There shall be 100 questions in the Written Test and the Total marks shall be 100. Each correct answer shall carry 1 mark. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official IOCL website at iocl.com.

Click on the Careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates must click on the apprentice link.

A new page will again open where a registration link will be available.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Once done, log into the account and fill out the application form.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.