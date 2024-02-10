ISRO recruitment 2024: Apply for Scientist, Technical Assistant and other posts till March 1

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun the application process for Scientists/Engineers, Technical Assistants, Library Assistants and other posts. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is March 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.isro.gov.in. ISRO recruitment 2024 application process and fee details

ISRO recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 224 vacancies.

Scientists/Engineers: 5

Technical Assistant: 55

Scientific Assistant: 6

Library Assistant: 1

Technician- B/ Draughtsman B: 142

Fireman A: 3

Cook: 4

Light Vehicle Driver A: 6

Heavy Vehicle Driver A: 2

ISRO recruitment 2024 application fee: A non-refundable application fee of ₹250 is required for the positions of Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Scientist, and Engineer – SC. However, as a processing charge, all candidates must first pay ₹750 for each application. The Processing fee will be refunded only to candidates who appear in the written test.

The application fees for Technician-B, Draughtsman-B, Cook, Fireman-A, Light Vehicle Driver-A, and Heavy Vehicle Driver-A are non-refundable and total ₹100. However, initially, all candidates have to pay ₹500 uniformly.

ISRO recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.isro.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the “Advt.No.URSC:ISTRAC:01:2024 - Recruitment to the posts of Scientist / Engineer - ‘SC’ , Technical Assistant , Scientific Assistant ,Library Assistant ,Technician - ‘B’ , Draughtsman - ‘B’ , Cook , Fireman - ‘A’ , Heavy Vehicle Driver - ’A’ and Light Vehicle Driver - ’A’”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Take print for future reference.