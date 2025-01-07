ITBP Hindi Translator recruitment application window closes tomorrow, direct link to apply here

The Indo-Tibetan Board Police (ITBP) Force will be closing the application window for the recruitment of Inspector (Hindi Translator) on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Candidates who are interested in applying for the post and are yet to submit their applications can do so on the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. ITBP Hindi Translator recruitment application window will close on January 8, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here.

As per the official notification, the deadline to submit applications is 11:59 PM.

Notably, applications for the post opened on December 10, 2024. A total of 15 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive of which 13 vacancies are for males and 2 for females.

Eligibility criteria:

To be eligible for the post, applicants need to meet the following eligibility conditions:

1. Age Limit: The upper age limit to apply for the post is 30 years as of January 8, 2025. Candidates should not have been born earlier than January 9, 1995 to apply for the post. However, there is age relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates.

2. Educational qualifications: Master's degree from a recognized University in Hindi or English with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

OR

Master's degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi and English with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as the medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree level;

OR

Master's degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi and English with Hindi or English as the medium of examination and English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subjects or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

OR

Bachelor's degree from a recognized University with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as the medium of examination and the other as compulsory or elective subject plus a recognized Diploma or Certificate course in Translation from Hindi to English and vice versa or two years experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Department including Government of India Undertakings and working knowledge of computer application or equivalent.

Application fee:

According to the official notification, male candidates belonging to the UR, OBC, and EWS categories will need to pay Rs. 200 as an application fee. Female candidates as well as those belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Ex-Servicemen are exempt from paying the fee.

ITBP Inspector (Hindi Translator) Recruitment: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the post:

1. Visit the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link to apply for the ITBP Inspector (Hindi Translator) Recruitment

3. Enter your credentials to register.

4. Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents if required.

5. Pay the application fee and submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ITBP.