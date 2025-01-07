SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 13735 JA posts at sbi.co.in, direct link here

State Bank of India, SBI will close the registration process for Clerk posts on January 7, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Junior Associate posts can check the direct link on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The registration process was started on December 17, 2024. SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for JA posts, link here (REUTERS)

This recruitment drive will fill up 13735 Junior Associate posts in the organization. The preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of February 2025 and main examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of March/April 2025.

To apply for the posts, candidates should have Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2024. The age limit of the candidate should not be below 20 years and not above 28 years as on 01.04.2024, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1996 and not later than 01.04.2004 (both days inclusive).

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on current opening link.

Again a new page will open.

Now click on SBI Junior Associate link available on the page.

The apply online link will be available.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for General/ OBC/ EWS category is ₹750/-. The SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XS/DXS category candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.