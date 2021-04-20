ITBP Recruitment 2021: Apply for 88 Specialist Doctors & GDMOs, details here

Indo Tibetan Board Police Force, ITBP has invited applications from candidates to apply for Specialist Doctors and GDMO posts. Interested candidates can walk-in interview on the date and time at the venues given in the notice below. The interview will be conducted on May 10 and May 17, 2021, at various centres across the country.

The contractual employment will be for a period of three years only or till the regular incumbent joins whichever is earlier or he/she reaches 70 years of age. Read below for eligibility, selection process, or other details.

Vacancy Details

• Specialist: 11 Posts

• GDMOs: 77 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

A recognized medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or Part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 for both Specialist and GDMOs. Post graduate degree/ diploma in the concerned specially as mentioned in section A of section B of schedule Vi or equivalent. All doctors appointed will not continue on the post once he/ she reaches 70 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

Remuneration

• Specialist: ₹85,000/- pm.

• GDMOs: ₹75,000/- pm.

This consolidates amount shall remain fixed for the while tenure of contract which limited to three years.