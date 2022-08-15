ITBP recruitment 2022: Sub Inspector ( Staff Nurse) vacancies notified

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force(ITBP) has notified vacancies for the posts of Sub Inspector ( Staff Nurse). The application process will commence on August 17 and the last date for the submission of application form is September 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11 vacancies of Sub Inspector ( Staff Nurse).

ITBP recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹200 as application fee. The application fee is exempted for SC/ST, Females and Ex-Serviceman candidates.

ITBP recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 30 years.

ITBP recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed class 12th from recognized board or university. Candidates should have passed the examination in General Nursing and Midwifery. Candidates should be registered with central nursing council or State Nursing Council.

ITBP recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from August 17.