Jharkhand HC recruitment 2024: 399 English Stenographer posts notified; apply from March 1

The High Court of Jharkhand has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the English Stenographer posts. The applictaion process will commence on March 1, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 31. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in.

Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 399 vacancies.

Jharkhand HC recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years of age but not more than the age of 35 years in case of Un-reserved & EWS category, 37 years in case of B.C.-I and B.C.– II category, 38 years in case of female (Un-reserved, EWS, B.C.-I and B.C.-II) and 40 years in the case of S.T. and S.C. categories (for both Males & Females).

Jharkhand HC recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should be a Graduate in any subject from a recognized University with a stenography speed of 80 words per minute (wpm) in English and typing speed of 40 words per minute (wpm) in English on a Computer with permissible mistakes up to 05%.

Jharkhand HC recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates belonging to the unreserved, EWS, BC-I, and BC-II categories must pay a fee of ₹500, while candidates from the SC and ST categories must pay ₹125.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification below: