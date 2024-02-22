 Jharkhand HC recruitment 2024: 399 English Stenographer posts notified - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Jharkhand HC recruitment 2024: 399 English Stenographer posts notified; apply from March 1

Jharkhand HC recruitment 2024: 399 English Stenographer posts notified; apply from March 1

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 22, 2024 08:08 PM IST

Jharkhand High Court invites applications for 399 English Stenographer vacancies. The application process starts on March 1 and ends on March 31.

The High Court of Jharkhand has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the English Stenographer posts. The applictaion process will commence on March 1, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 31. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in.

Jharkhand HC Invites Applications for English Stenographer Posts, 399 Vacancies Available(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Jharkhand HC Invites Applications for English Stenographer Posts, 399 Vacancies Available(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 399 vacancies.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jharkhand HC recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years of age but not more than the age of 35 years in case of Un-reserved & EWS category, 37 years in case of B.C.-I and B.C.– II category, 38 years in case of female (Un-reserved, EWS, B.C.-I and B.C.-II) and 40 years in the case of S.T. and S.C. categories (for both Males & Females).

Jharkhand HC recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should be a Graduate in any subject from a recognized University with a stenography speed of 80 words per minute (wpm) in English and typing speed of 40 words per minute (wpm) in English on a Computer with permissible mistakes up to 05%.

Jharkhand HC recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates belonging to the unreserved, EWS, BC-I, and BC-II categories must pay a fee of 500, while candidates from the SC and ST categories must pay 125.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On