Jharkhand High Court Clerk Recruitment 2024: Apply for 410 posts

High Court of Jharkhand has invited applications for Clerk/ Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of High Court of Jharkhand at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. The Jharkhand high court. (File)

This recruitment drive will fill up 410 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is till May 9, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Vacancy Details

Unreserved: 130 posts

SC: 58 posts

ST: 143 posts

B.C-I: 38 posts

B.C-II: 14 posts

EWS: 27 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Graduation or equivalent degree from a recognized University/Institution Knowledge of computer operation is essential. The candidates must be 21 or above years of age but not more than the age of 35 years in case of Un-reserved & EWS category, 37 years in case of B.C.-I and B.C.–II category, 38 years in case of female (Un-reserved, EWS, B.C.-I and B.C.-II) and 40 years in case of S.T. and S.C. category (for both Male & Female), as on 01.01.2024.

Examination Fee

The exam fee for Unreserved, EWS, B.C.-I, and B.C.-II Categories is ₹500/-. For SC and ST Categories, the fee is ₹125/-. Persons with Disabilities will be exempted from the examination fee. The payment of the exam fee should be made through debit card, credit card, UPI or net banking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand High Court.