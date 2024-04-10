Jharkhand High Court Clerk Recruitment 2024: Apply for 410 posts
Jharkhand High Court will recruit for Clerk posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 410 posts at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in.
High Court of Jharkhand has invited applications for Clerk/ Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of High Court of Jharkhand at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 410 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is till May 9, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Unreserved: 130 posts
- SC: 58 posts
- ST: 143 posts
- B.C-I: 38 posts
- B.C-II: 14 posts
- EWS: 27 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Graduation or equivalent degree from a recognized University/Institution Knowledge of computer operation is essential. The candidates must be 21 or above years of age but not more than the age of 35 years in case of Un-reserved & EWS category, 37 years in case of B.C.-I and B.C.–II category, 38 years in case of female (Un-reserved, EWS, B.C.-I and B.C.-II) and 40 years in case of S.T. and S.C. category (for both Male & Female), as on 01.01.2024.
Examination Fee
The exam fee for Unreserved, EWS, B.C.-I, and B.C.-II Categories is ₹500/-. For SC and ST Categories, the fee is ₹125/-. Persons with Disabilities will be exempted from the examination fee. The payment of the exam fee should be made through debit card, credit card, UPI or net banking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand High Court.
