Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Registration for 1478 posts begins Feb 21

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad has invited applications from candidates to apply for various posts in Home Guards (Rural & Urban). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Dhanbad.nic.in.

The registration process will begin on February 21 and will close on March 17, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1478 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Rural Areas: 638 posts

Urban Areas: 840 posts

Eligibility Criteria

For rural areas, candidates who want to apply for the posts should be Class 7 pass and for urban areas, candidates who want to apply for the post should be Class 10 pass. The minimum age limit should be 19 years and maximum age limit should be 40 years.

How to apply

Visit the official link Dhanbad.nic.in.

Click on Recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the apply link.

Click on the link and fill in the registration form.

Once done, register yourself and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Detailed Notification Here