Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment:Apply for 1478 posts Home Guards(Rural & Urban)

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad has invited applications for various posts in Home Guards (Rural & Urban) and Application Forms from District Commandant, Jharkhand Home Guards. The application form is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 17. Candidates can submit their application form online through the official website at rportalhg.egovdhn.in.

Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment vacancy details: The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 1478 positions, of which 840 are in the urban cadre and 638 are in the rural cadre.

Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹100.

Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidate's age should be between 19 to 40 years old.

Direct link to apply

Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Go to the official website at https://rportalhg.egovdhn.in/

Next, click on the APPLY link

Register and fill out the application form, upload documents

Pay the fee and submit the application

Download the form and take a printout.