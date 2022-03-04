JIMPER recruitment 2022: Apply for 143 posts of Nursing officer and other posts

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has notified vacancies for 143 posts of Nursing Officer, Medical Laboratory Technologist, Junior Administrative Assistant and other posts. The application process will commence on March 10 and the last date for the submission of application is March 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of JIMPER at jipmer.edu.in.

The hall ticket will be available on the JIMPER website fro April 11.

JIMPER recruitment 2022 examination schedule: The examination for the Nursing Officer Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Dental Mechanic will be held on Sunday, April 17 from 9 am to 10: 30 am.

The examination for the post of Anaesthesia Technician, Stenographer Grade II and Medical Laboratory Technologist will be held on Sunday, April 17 from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

The examination for the post of Techinical Assistant in NTTC and Junior Administrative Assistant will be held on April 17 from 4 pm to 5:30pm.

JIMPER recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 143 vacancies out of which 121 vacancies are for the Group B posts and 22 vacancies are for the post of Group c posts.

JIMPER recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹1500 for UR and EWS category, and OBC category. For SC/ST category the application fee is ₹1200. The application fee is exempted for the PWBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities).

