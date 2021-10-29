J-K Bank Recruitment 2021: 45 vacancies for PO & banking associate on offer

Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) has invited online applications for the recruitment of the Probationary Officer and Banking Associate for Ladakh UT on its official website. The online applications began on October 28, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the J-K Bank Recruitment 2021 by visiting the official website at jkbank.com on or before November 17, 2021. However, the last date for printing the application is December 2, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 45 vacancies, out of which, 25 vacancies are for Banking Associate, and 20 for Probationary Officer.

Educational Qualification:

Banking Associate: Candidates applying for the position should be a graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central government and the final result should have been declared on or before the day the candidate registers online application. The applicants must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers online and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

"A candidate should qualify both in the Online Mains Exam and interview and be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for the subsequent provisional selection process, details of which will be made available subsequently on the official website of the bank," reads the official notification.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹1000. However, J-K Bank staff will be exempted from the payment of any registration fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.