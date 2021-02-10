J-K Skill Development Department organises job fair for trained unemployed youth
The Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Department on Tuesday organised a first-of-its-kind job fair in Kathua district for ITI (Industrial Training Institute)-trained unemployed youth from far-flung areas.
The Principal Secretary of the Skill Development Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon inaugurated the fair. Also present on the occasion were Vice-Chancellor of Central University Prof Ashok Aima, and Raj Nehru, Vice-Chancellor of the Shri Vishwakarma Skill University in Haryana.
As private industries and companies have started coming up in the region, a large number of unemployed ITI-trained youth, including several women, thronged the fair and registered their names for placement in the private sector.
The fair witnessed the participation of over 45 organisations and several offered on-the-spot-jobs.
"Under the direction of the Centre, several activities are going on to arrange jobs for unemployed youth. There are 1,50,000 trained youth in our state ready to join the workforce. We are working closely with the private sector and local industry to provide employment," Dr Samoon said.
He further said that the government has launched several reformative measures towards promoting skill development in Jammu and Kashmir with upgradation of Industrial Training Institutes.
"Kathua ITI is going to be the Centre of Excellence in Automobile Technology for which an MoU with Ashok Leyland has been signed which will further help the students of Jammu and Kashmir interested in establishing a career in the automotive technology sector," he added.
The Principal Secretary of the Skill Development Department further said that inculcating entrepreneurship orientation among the students along with academics will help them become job providers instead of job seekers.
"The students can train themselves in multiple trades to fit in the demand of the industries. The placement drives are being organized to help students get career opportunities at their doorsteps. The motive is to strengthen the link between the industries and skilled human resources," he said.
"Efforts are being made to make ITI institutions job-guaranteed entities. An amount of Rs. 100 crore has been sanctioned to pace up the completion of civil structures of 13 polytechnic colleges within six months. An expert consultancy has been hired to devise the curriculum of Polytechnic and ITIs in line with modern industrial demands," he added.
