JKSSB JE recruitment 2022: Tomorrow last date to apply for JE vacancies

Published on Dec 26, 2022 01:00 PM IST

JKSSB will close down the application process for the posts of Junior Engineers on December 27.

ByHT Education Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will close down the application process for the posts of Junior Engineers on December 27. Candidates who have not applied can apply online at jkssb.nic.in.

This recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 1045 positions, of which 855 are for Junior Engineers (Civil) and 190 are for Junior Engineers (Mechanical) in the public works department. Candidates must be no older than 40 years old.

The application fee is 450 for SC, ST, PWD, and EWS categories and 550 for the general category.

JKSSB JE vacancy 2022 examination scheme: The Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice Questions. The questions will be set in English Language only. For each incorrect response, there will be a negative marking worth 0.25 marks. Marks scored by candidates in written test will be normalized to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

JKSSB JE vacancy 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Advt 06 of 2022 application link

Sign up and create a profile to register

Login and apply for the desired post

Fill out the application form, upload the documents

pay the application fee and submit

Download the form and take a printout.

