JKSSB Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 1700 vacancies tomorrow
- JKSSB Recruitment: The online registration window of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) recruitment for District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts of various departments under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services will close on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
JKSSB Recruitment: The online registration window of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) recruitment for District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts of various departments under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services will close on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Candidates who have not yet applied for the posts can apply online at jkssb.nic.in till 11:59 pm on Saturday.
The JKSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1700 vacancies, out of which, 1246 vacancies are for Finance, 144 for Transport, 137 for Election, 79 for Culture, 78 for Labour & Employment , and 16 for Tribal Affairs.
JKSSB Application fee:
Applicants will have to pay the online application fee of ₹350 online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.
JKSSB Exam Pattern:
The recruitment examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set in English only. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
"Tentative Answer Keys, in due course after the Examination, will be placed on the website of the Board (jkssb.nic.in). Any representation regarding Answer Keys received within the time limit fixed by the Board at the time of uploading of the Answer Keys, will be scrutinized and the decision of the Board in this regard will be final. No representation regarding Answer keys shall be entertained, afterwards. Marks scored by candidates in the written test will be normalized if required, to determine final merit and cut-off marks,” reads the official notice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ECIL Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 180 engineering apprenticeship
- The online application window for Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) recruitment for the posts of graduate engineer apprentice (GEA) and Technical Diploma Apprentice (TA), will close on January 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKSSB Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 1700 vacancies tomorrow
- JKSSB Recruitment: The online registration window of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) recruitment for District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts of various departments under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services will close on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
APSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 Inspector of Statistics posts from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at apsc.nic.in on or before February 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Married daughter too eligible for govt jobs on compassionate ground: UP HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPPEB constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 4000 vacancies from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the MPPEB constable recruitment 2021 online at peb.mp.gov.in on or before January 30, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies notified for engineers, programer
- IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified various vacancies for the posts of analyst programmer, IT system support engineer and IT engineer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KSP RSI answer key 2021 released, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key online at rsi20.ksp-online.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First phase of Maharashtra police recruitment starts, 5k vacancies to be filled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One-time registration portal for govt jobs launched in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US job openings declined by less than forecast in November
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vacancy at the top in several Bihar varsities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Registration begins, check details
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment rally online at joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before February 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC Phase 2 admit card 2021 for Chandigarh region released
- Candidates whose exam is falling in the second phase can download their RRB NTPC CBT-1 admit card online at rrbcdg.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GPSC Assistant Manager answer key 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) can check the answer key online at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha PSC Recruitment 2021: Application process begins for 392 group A, B posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox