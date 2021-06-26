Join Indian Navy 2021: Last date today to apply for 50 SSC Officer posts

Indian Navy will close down the application process for Short Service Commission Officer posts on June 26, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can apply online through the official site of Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registration process was started on June 12, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 50 SSC Officer posts in the organisation. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should possess BE/B.Tech degree in any discipline with minimum 60 percent marks. The steps given below will help them to apply easily.

Join Indian Navy 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

• Click on 50 SSC Officer posts link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on complete your application now link.

• Enter the required details and fill in the application form.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The course will be commencing from January 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy, INA Ezhimala, Kerala. The selected candidates will have to undergo training with the two distinct courses- General Service (Executive) and Hydrography.



