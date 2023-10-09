JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023 notification out, apply for 863 posts from Oct 20

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the notification for the Jharkhand Intermediate Level (Computer Knowledge and Hindi Typing) Combined Competitive Exam 2023 today, October 9. As per the notification, the application process will commence on October 20 and candidates have till November 19 to submit the application. Candidates can submit the applications through the official website at jssc.nic.in. JSSC announces 863 vacancies for JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023 recruitment, apply on jssc.nic.in

Candidates can submit the examination fee by November 22. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from November 27 to November 29.

JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023 recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 863 vacancies for Lower division Clerks, Clerk-cum-Office Assistant, Accounts Clerk, Stenographer and more posts in various departments under the Government of Jharkhand.

JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023 recruitment age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years.

JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023 recruitment examination fee: The examination fee is ₹100. For SC/ST category candidates the application fee is ₹50.

JIS(CKHT)CCE 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Application Forms’ tab

Next, click on the application link for JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023

Register using your email ID and login

Fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit the application form

Take a printout for future reference.

Check detailed notification here.

