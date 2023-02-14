KVS Admit Card 2023 for TGT, PGT, Hindi Translator posts out, download link here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released KVS Admit Card 2023 for TGT, PGT, Hindi Translator posts. Eligible candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The exam dates are- February 12-14 for TGT, February 17-20 for PGT, February 20 for Hindi Translator posts. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

KVS Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Click on KVS Admit Card 2023 for TGT, PGT, Hindi Translator posts link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On February 7, the exam city slip for candidates appearing for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher was released, PGT exam slip was released on February 11 and Hindi Translator exam slip was released on February 11, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 6990 vacancies of TGT, PGT and other posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KVS.