LBSNAA Recruitment: Apply for 14 posts, details here

Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Dehradun, a central institute for training of All India Services (AIS) and other Civil Cervices, has invited applications from eligible candidates to for 14 posts on deputation/absorption basis.

The vacancies are:

Store keeper (1 vacancy): Deputation including short-term contract or absorption Junior Accounts Officer (1 vacancy): Deputation Library and Information Assistant ( 3 vacancies): Deputation Data Entry Operator, Grade-C (1 vacancy): Deputation Data Entry Operator, Grade-B (1 vacancy): Deputation Assistant Physical Training Instructor/Sports Officer (1 vacancy): Deputation/absorption Radiographer (1 vacancy): Deputation/absorption Offset Machinemen (1 vacancy): Deputation Stenographer Grade-II (2 vacancies): Deputation Staff Car Driver Grade-II (1 vacancy): Deputation/absorption/re-employment of Armed Forces personnel Staff Car Driver Ordinary grade (1 vacancy): Deputation/absorption/re-employment of Armed Forces personnel.

Detailed vacancy notifications for the posts are available on the vacancy page of the LBSNAA website, lbsnaa.gov.in.

Candidates can read the notifications for information on eligibility, selection process, application deadline and how to apply.

