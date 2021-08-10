Home / Education / Employment News / Madhya Pradesh HC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 22 posts of PA
Madhya Pradesh HC Recruitment 2021: Candidates can apply online through the official website of Madhya Pradesh high court on mphc.gov.in.(HT fie)
employment news

Madhya Pradesh HC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 22 posts of PA

  • Madhya Pradesh HC Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh high court, Jabalpur has invited applications to fill up posts of personal assistant.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 12:43 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh high court, Jabalpur has invited applications to fill up posts of personal assistant (PA). The registration process for the Madhya Pradesh high court recruitment will begin on August 17, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official website of Madhya Pradesh high court on mphc.gov.in. The last date for submission of application forms is September 30, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 22 vacancies for personal assistants in Madhya Pradesh high court. Applications must only be submitted in the online mode.

Madhya Pradesh high court recruitment eligibility criteria:

Candidates, who want to apply for the posts, should have graduation degree from a recognised university. Candidates should have one-year diploma in computer application from the institution recognised by the government of Madhya Pradesh. For more details on eligibility criteria, check the notification released on the official website:

Madhya Pradesh high court recruitment age limit:

The candidate should be not below 18 years of age and not above 40 years of age.

Madhya Pradesh high court recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of candidates for the post of personal assistant will be done on the basis of a computer-based prelims examination of 100 marks followed by mains examination of 100 marks.

Madhya Pradesh high court recruitment 2021: Application Fees

For general category candidates, the application fee is 922.16. For reserved category candidates, the application fee is 722.16.

Topics
madhya pradesh vacancy in high court govt job + 1 more
