Maharaja Ganga Singh University Recruitment 2024: Apply for Teaching posts till March 15

Maharaja Ganga Singh University has invited applications for Faculty posts. The application process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the online application form is March 15. Interested candidates can submit their applictaion through the official website at www.mgsubikaner.ac.in. Candidates must submit the hard copy of the applictaion form by March 22. Maharaja Ganga Singh University Opens Faculty Post Applications

Maharaja Ganga Singh University Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60 vacancies, of which 11 vacancies are for professor posts, 22 vacancies are for Associate Professor posts, and 27 vacancies are for Assistant Professor posts.

Maharaja Ganga Singh University Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is ₹1500 for the Unreserved/EWS category. For Backward Classes (Non-Creamy layer)/More Backward Classes (Non-Creamy layer), the application fee is ₹1000, and for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Specially disabled, the applictaion fee is ₹500.

Maharaja Ganga Singh University Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.mgsubikaner.ac.in. The Candidates have to submit the printed hard copy of the application form, along with self-attested copies of testimonials/certificates etc, kept in an envelope duly superscripted “Application for the post of ________________________________’’ must reach the office of “The Registrar, Maharaja Ganga Singh University, N.H. 11, Jaisalmer Road, Bikaner-334004 on or before March 22 by 5 pm.