 Maharaja Ganga Singh University Recruitment 2024: Apply for Teaching posts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Maharaja Ganga Singh University Recruitment 2024: Apply for Teaching posts till March 15

Maharaja Ganga Singh University Recruitment 2024: Apply for Teaching posts till March 15

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 09, 2024 06:12 PM IST

Maharaja Ganga Singh University invites applications for Faculty posts with 60 vacancies in 2024 recruitment.

Maharaja Ganga Singh University has invited applications for Faculty posts. The application process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the online application form is March 15. Interested candidates can submit their applictaion through the official website at www.mgsubikaner.ac.in. Candidates must submit the hard copy of the applictaion form by March 22.

Maharaja Ganga Singh University Opens Faculty Post Applications
Maharaja Ganga Singh University Opens Faculty Post Applications

Maharaja Ganga Singh University Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60 vacancies, of which 11 vacancies are for professor posts, 22 vacancies are for Associate Professor posts, and 27 vacancies are for Assistant Professor posts.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Maharaja Ganga Singh University Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is 1500 for the Unreserved/EWS category. For Backward Classes (Non-Creamy layer)/More Backward Classes (Non-Creamy layer), the application fee is 1000, and for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Specially disabled, the applictaion fee is 500.

Maharaja Ganga Singh University Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.mgsubikaner.ac.in. The Candidates have to submit the printed hard copy of the application form, along with self-attested copies of testimonials/certificates etc, kept in an envelope duly superscripted “Application for the post of ________________________________’’ must reach the office of “The Registrar, Maharaja Ganga Singh University, N.H. 11, Jaisalmer Road, Bikaner-334004 on or before March 22 by 5 pm.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On