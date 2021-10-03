Home / Education / Employment News / Manipur Public Service Commission to recruit 300 medical officers, know more
Manipur Public Service Commission to recruit 300 medical officers, know more

Published on Oct 03, 2021 01:54 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited applications to recruit 300 medical officers in the Manipur Health Service Grade IV under Health Department, Government of Manipur. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the last date for submission of the forms is October 20.

Along with the educational qualification, candidates should also have the knowledge of Manipuri language or any of the tribal dialect of Manipur. “The candidate must be a permanent resident of Manipur provided that a candidate whose parent or any of his or her ancestors in his or her direct lineage are permanent resident of the state with proper documentary proof,” the Commission has said.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam which will be held at Imphal. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. On the basis of the written exam candidates will be called for an interview up to a maximum of 2 times the number of vacancies for each category provided that they secure minimum qualifying marks decided by the Commission.

The final merit list will be based on the written exam and interview marks.

