MDL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 39 GM, AGM and other posts at mazagondock.in

Published on Jan 29, 2023 05:08 PM IST

MDL has invited applications for 39 vacancies of General Manager, Additional General Manage and other posts.

ByHT Education Desk

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has invited applications for 39 vacancies of General Manager, Additional General Manager, Deputy General Manager, and other posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 19 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of MDL at mazagondock.in.

MDL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 39 vacancies.

Details:

General Manager (Technical): 03
Additional General Manager (Technical):02
Deputy General Manager (Finance ): 03
Chief Manager (Technical):04
 Manager (Technical):01
Deputy Manager (Technical):03
Assistant Manager (Technical):02
Senior Engineer Technical: 06 
Senior Engineer Finance: 01 
Senior Engineer HR: 03
Senior Engineer Fire: 02
Senior Engineer Company Secretary: 01
Senior Engineer Rajbhasha: 01
Senior Engineer Medical: 01
Executive Trainee (Technical): 06

Direct link to apply

MDL Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Log on to MDL website www.mazagondock.in

Click on Online Recruitment

Register by filling up relevant details & click on the “Submit” button.

Click on the validation link sent in the email.

Login to MDL Online Portal with “Username” & “Password”

Fill out the application form

Upload documents

Pay the fee and take the print for future reference.

