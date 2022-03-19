Min of Finance Recruitment 2022: Income Tax Dept to recruit 24 MTS & other posts
Income Tax Department, Ministry of Finance has invited applications from candidates to apply for MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Income Tax on incometaxindia.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 18, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 24 posts in the organization.
Applications are invited from meritorious sportspersons for recruitment to the following posts in the Income Tax Department, West Bengal and Sikkim region. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Inspector of Income Tax: 1 Post
- Tax Assistant: 5 Posts
- Multi Tasking Staff: 18 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
- Inspector of Income Tax: Degree of a recognized university or equivalent
- Tax Assistant: Degree of a recognized university or equivalent.
- Multi Tasking Staff: Matriculation or equivalent pass from a recognized Board/ Council.
Age Limit
- Inspector of Income Tax: 18 to 30 years
- Tax Assistant: 18 to 27 years
- Multi Tasking Staff: 18 to 25 years
<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>
Where to apply
Candidates who want to apply for the posts should send the filled up application form to Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Headquarters (Personnel and Establishment), 1st Floor, Room No. 14, Aayakar Bhawan, P-7, Chowringhee Square, Kolkata- 700069 on or before the last date to apply.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics